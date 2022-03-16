2022 UIC Transportation and Mobility Survey deadline extended

Dear students, faculty and staff,

To ensure that all members of the campus community have a chance to take part in the 2022 UIC Transportation and Mobility Survey, the deadline has been extended until March 25.

The survey helps the university collect valuable data about UIC travel patterns to inform future planning and enhance and improve the campus travel experience. Because many UIC employees are now working remotely or keep a hybrid schedule in which they only come to campus a few days a week, survey organizers are especially interested in knowing how the change in work location has affected members of the university community when they do travel to campus.

If you haven’t already done so, please complete the survey online. Participants could win a $100 grand prize or one of six smaller prizes. The survey only takes a few minutes to complete, and your participation will ensure there is input from students, faculty and staff in terms of future campus planning.

Thank you for your support.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services