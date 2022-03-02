2022 UIC Transportation and Mobility Survey now open

Dear students, faculty and staff,

OVCAS’s Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management is conducting a Transportation and Mobility Survey to determine how UIC community members travel to, from and around the university.

The survey helps the university collect valuable data about UIC travel patterns to inform future plans and enhance and improve the campus travel experience. Please take the survey online. You could win a $100 grand prize or one of six smaller prizes by sharing your thoughts and experiences. The survey should take under 10 minutes to complete and will remain open until Thursday, March 17.

If you have any questions, please contact Em Hall at ehall22@uic.edu.

We hope we can count on your participation in this important campus planning activity.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services