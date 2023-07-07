2023-24 student parking

Dear students,

You will be able to apply for a 2023-2024 academic year parking assignment beginning July 17. All applications must be submitted online. Access to parking lots will begin Monday, Aug. 14.

Parking assignment costs

Standard: 24-hour access — $401

Evening: 3 p.m. to 8 a.m,. M-F, 24-hour weekends — $269

Visit the Parking Services website for additional rate information.

Due to the heavy processing period, it can take up to 10 business days to receive confirmation of your assignment. After the application is processed, you will receive an email with instructions to pick up your parking hang tag. Hang tag pickups will begin Sept. 6. If you do not pick up your hang tag, you will be responsible for providing payment for citations received for not having your hang tag displayed while parked on campus.

Please note: If you purchase a parking assignment in the fall, you will be automatically billed for the spring semester in January 2024.

Value Card Parking Program

If you need to park on campus occasionally, you can purchase value card barcode tickets from the Parking Office. Each barcode ticket costs $9, which is discounted from the maximum daily rate of $15. The value card tickets can be used at any available visitor parking lot.

Canceling your parking assignment

It is your responsibility to return the hang tag to cancel your parking assignment even if you withdraw or graduate from the university. Failure to cancel your assignment will result in your student account being billed for the spring semester.

If you have questions or need additional information, please email parking@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Parking Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu