2023-24 Teaching Recognition Program winners

The Teaching Recognition Program is UIC’s self-nominated, faculty-administered teaching award program. Offered through the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, the program offers a $1,500 increment to the annual base salary of faculty who have documented their teaching excellence over the past three academic years. All tenured and tenure-track faculty, clinical faculty and others with a demonstrated long-term commitment to teaching at UIC (such as lecturers and instructors) are eligible to apply.

Faculty members selected for the 2023-24 academic year:

James Cooper, College of Business Administration

Jonathan Fisher, College of Medicine

Yuheng Hu, College of Business Administration

Leah Lebowicz, College of Applied Health Sciences

Eric Leshikar, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Carrie Pichan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Luis Gabriel Ganchinho de Pina, College of Engineering

Kim Potowski, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Shanon Reckinger, College of Engineering

Kristine Schutz, College of Education

Jessica Shaw, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Karen Su, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Swee Tan, College of Dentistry

Rebecca Teasdale, College of Education

Katie Vanderzwan, College of Nursing

Judy Yuan, College of Dentistry

For more information, please contact:

Teaching Recognition Program

uictrp@uic.edu