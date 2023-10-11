Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce the 2023-24 UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Award competition. These awards celebrate the efforts and commitment of individuals who have made exceptional progress advancing knowledge in their area of research and scholarship, inspiring and promoting continued excellence at UIC.

The Distinguished Researcher and Distinguished Scholar awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their fields, while the Rising Star awards honor individuals who show exceptional promise to become future leaders.

For this year’s competition, one Distinguished Researcher and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from each of the following categories:

Basic Life Sciences

Clinical Sciences

Natural Sciences and Engineering

Social Sciences

In addition, one Distinguished Scholar and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from the following category:

Humanities, Arts, Design and Architecture

We also are introducing two new awards this year. The Postdoctoral Researcher award will recognize a postdoctoral fellow who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and shows exceptional promise as a future leader. The Research Mentor award will recognize an individual who serves as an outstanding, knowledgeable, empathetic guide and leverages their experience to inspire and support mentees in achieving their goals, fostering a trusting, long-term relationship built on effective communication and adaptability.

Any member of the campus community is eligible to submit nominations for these awards; self-nominations also will be accepted for Distinguished Researcher and Rising Star awards. Notices of intent to nominate are due by Wednesday, Nov. 8, with nominations and letters of support due by Wednesday, Dec. 20.

For additional information, including eligibility criteria for each category, and to access the application portal, please visit Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research website. Please direct any questions about the nomination process to rds@uic.edu.

Awardees will be announced in March 2024, and a ceremony recognizing honorees will take place in April 2024.

Sincerely,

Joanna L. Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Sarah O’Brien

rds@uic.edu