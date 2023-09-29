To the UIC community:

Experience campus safety in a whole new pixelated light with the 2023 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for UIC. We know safety is never a solo mission, but always a multiplayer effort. The foundation of our collective safety relies on personal responsibility, and we must all play our part. By teaming up with safety units and advocates, analyzing campus safety data and taking action, UIC has leveled up when it comes to prevention, accountability, transparency and resilience.

In compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act), this report serves as an essential resource, offering comprehensive information about the safety measures, policies and resources available to safeguard your well-being on any UIC campus.

UIC’s commitment to fostering a safe and secure community remains unwavering, and this report is a testament to the efforts undertaken to maintain an aware and prepared campus community. Below, we provide a few items you will find in the report’s contents and invite you to review them in their entirety for a comprehensive understanding of our safety initiatives.

Policy disclosures pertaining to campus safety and security; crime prevention; alcohol and other drug abuse; emergency notifications; and UIC’s program to prevent crimes of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking under the Violence Against Women Act.

Safety programs available to each campus to prevent crime increase security awareness.

Crime statistics for 2022, 2021 and 2020 on Clery Act crimes that occurred on campus (including in on-campus student housing facilities), on noncampus property frequently used by students, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from each campus.

Fire statistics for 2022, 2021 and 2020 on reported fires that occurred in on-campus student housing facilities, in addition to information on fire safety policies, procedures and systems.

The full text of this report is available online. A print copy may be requested by contacting cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu.

While fall brings a sense of coziness and tranquility, we must remain vigilant, aware and prepared for any and all safety and security incidents. Engage in open discussions about any safety concerns with friends, faculty and/or administrators. Be alert about the situations you encounter, the people you interact with and the places you go. If you find yourself in circumstances that cannot be improved, consider leaving the area for your own safety or contact the UIC Police Department at 312-355-5555 or via the UIC SAFE app.

Our commitment to you is to better ensure safety throughout our community and continue to consider solutions through that lens. Safety is not accomplished solely through the work of law enforcement and other security officials — we also rely on initiatives such as safety ambassadors; the campus safety commission; prevention programming; crime deterrents in the campus environment (such as surveillance cameras, increased lighting and access control measures); behavioral threat assessment teams; and other solutions that have been proven successful in similar urban areas, both regionally and nationally.

In times like these, it is our individual commitment to personal responsibility that will safeguard our university community. Please continue to take care of yourself and look out for one another. Thank you for your unwavering dedication to the well-being of everyone at UIC.

Stay safe,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim, PhD

Assistant Vice Chancellor

Chief Clery Compliance Officer

For more information, please contact:

UIC Clery Help Desk

cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu