2023 Employee Recognition Award Ceremony
Dear colleagues,
Our annual Employee Recognition Award Ceremony will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. You are invited to join us as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues and recognize those who have dedicated 25 years and above to the university.
Please see event details below:
Event: Employee Recognition Award Ceremony
Date: Nov. 2
Location: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road
Ceremony: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Post Ceremony Celebrations: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
We hope you plan to stay after the ceremony to congratulate our awardees! Warm beverages and desserts will be served.
Service Year Honorees celebrating milestones of 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years with UIC will be recognized!
Recipients of the following awards will be honored:
- Award of Merit.
- Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award.
- Janice Watkins Award.
- Rising Star Award.
- UI Health “Of The Year Awards.”
For additional event details, including information on parking and security at the forum, please visit the award ceremony webpage. Questions can be directed to UIC HR Special Programs at specialprograms@uillinois.edu.
Congratulations to all award recipients and service year honorees!
Sincerely,
Cheri Canfield
Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
2023 Recipients
|2023 Award of Merit
|Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
|Rick Frueh
|Scientific Instrument Maker
|College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Clarence Glenn
|Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity and inclusion
|School of Law
|Lilian M. Paniagua Lepe
|Finance and Administrative Manager
|Office of the Provost
|Danielle Akua Smith
|Business Manager
|College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
|Terrence Coleman
|Building Service Worker
|Facilities Management
|Carlos Lopez
|Lab Safety Advisor and Hazard Communication Manager
|Environmental Health and Safety Office
|Ivelisse Medina
|Business Admin Associate (Contract Analyst)
|Planning, Sustainability and Project Management
|Matthew Olenick
|Assistant Chief Engineer
|Utilities and Energy Services (UES)
|Vice Chancellor for Budget, HR and Financial Adminstration
|Hugo Sergio Trevino
|Assistant Director Health Science Disability Resources
|Office for Access and Equity
|Keino Richard Robinson
|Director, Labor and Employee Relations
|UIC Human Resources
|Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
|Carrie Foust
|Director of Communications
|College of Medicine Rockford
|Patricia Hernandez
|Clinic Coordinator
|College of Dentistry
|Lindsey McQuade
|Senior Director, Research and Graduate Resources
|College of Pharmacy
|Jon Morelos
|Associate Dean for Administration
|College of Nursing
|Leticia R. Sanchez
|Director, Human Resources Operations
|College of Dentistry
|Ami Shah
|Senior Project Coordinator
|Office of Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
|Robin Sylvester
|Director of Research Services
|School of Public Health
|Amanda Thomison
|Child Protection Specialist
|College of Medicine Peoria
|UI Health
|Lynnea Barnes
|Coordinator of Physical Therapy; Site Coordinator of Clinical Education
|Physical Therapy
|Nancy Gastelum
|Certified Medical Assistant
|Family Medicine
|Ruth Gorospe
|Registered Nurse
|Ambulatory- OCC Primary Care plus
|Anthony M. Heard
|Director, Care Management
|Office of Diversity and Community Health Equity / Care Coordination
|Gia Mac
|Senior Director, Graduate Medical Education
|Graduate Medical Education
|Kara Perry
|Assistant Director of Clinical Operations
|Family Medicine
|Brett Smith
|Radiation Oncology Physicist
|Radiation Oncology
|Bardomiano Sosa
|Purchasing Supervisor
|Materials Management Administration
|Shardae Wooten
|Customer Service Representative
|6West Stepdown - Cardiology
|Denupa Zacharias
|Staff Nurse 2
|Radiation Oncology
|Vice Chancellor for Research
|Mark Maienschein-Cline
|Director of Research Informatics Core
|Research Resources Center
|Sarah L. O'Brien
|Director, Office of Research Development
|Office of Research Development
|Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
|Ricky Bernsee
|IT Assistant Director of Operations
|Student Affairs Technology
|U of I System - Chicago Based Offices
|Donald Smith
|Payroll Training Manager
|University Payroll and Benefits
|2023 CAPE Award
|Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
|Carol Rose Fendt
|Project Director--Director of PRAIRIE Group
|College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Michele McCrillis
|Assistant Dean of Curriculum and Outreach Programs
|Honors College
|Patrick Falk
|Senior Academic Advisor
|College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Theresa Christenson-Caballero
|Director of Graduate Student Professional and Career Development
|Graduate College
|Office of the Vice Chancellor for Budget, HR and Financial Administration
|Peter Berg
|ADA Coordinator
|Office for Access and Equity
|Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
|Elizabeth Woods
|Associate Director, Grants and Contracts
|College of Pharmacy
|Kathleen Diviak
|Senior Research Scientist
|School of Public Health
|Ricardo Rivero
|Executive Director, Midwest AIDS Training and Education Center
|College of Medicine
|Stephanie Calato
|Assistant Dean of Student Affairs
|College of Medicine Rockford
|Vice Chancellor for Research
|Jiwang Chen
|Director, Cardiovascular Research Core
|Research Resources Center
|2023 Janice Watkins Award
|Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
|Stacie D. Scott
|Undergraduate Coordinator
|College of Engineering
|Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
|Cattrell M. Pitre
|Human Resource Associate
|College of Medicine
|Brett Ruiz
|Human Resources Manager
|College of Medicine Rockford
|UI Health
|Laura A. Hovis
|Customer Service Specialist
|Center for Women's Health
|Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
|Natalie Banach
|Assistant Director of Member Services and Business Administration
|UIC Recreation
|2023 Rising Star Award
|Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
|Marisol Mastrangelo
|Director for Student Success and Retention Initiatives
|College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Engagement
|Kelly Birch Maginot
|Assistant Director, Advocacy Services
|Women's Leadership and Resource Center
|Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
|Belva A. Miles
|Assistant Director for Mindbody Programs
|UIC Counseling Center