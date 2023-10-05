2023 Employee Recognition Award Ceremony

October 5, 2023

Dear colleagues,

Our annual Employee Recognition Award Ceremony will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. You are invited to join us as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues and recognize those who have dedicated 25 years and above to the university.

Please see event details below:

Event: Employee Recognition Award Ceremony

Date: Nov. 2

Location: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road

Ceremony: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Post Ceremony Celebrations: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

We hope you plan to stay after the ceremony to congratulate our awardees! Warm beverages and desserts will be served.

Service Year Honorees celebrating milestones of 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years with UIC will be recognized!

Recipients of the following awards will be honored:

  • Award of Merit.
  • Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award.
  • Janice Watkins Award.
  • Rising Star Award.
  • UI Health “Of The Year Awards.”

For additional event details, including information on parking and security at the forum, please visit the award ceremony webpage. Questions can be directed to UIC HR Special Programs at specialprograms@uillinois.edu.

Congratulations to all award recipients and service year honorees!

Sincerely,

Cheri Canfield
Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

 

2023 Recipients

2023 Award of Merit
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Rick FruehScientific Instrument MakerCollege of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Clarence GlennAssistant Dean for Diversity, Equity and inclusionSchool of Law
Lilian M. Paniagua LepeFinance and Administrative ManagerOffice of the Provost
Danielle Akua SmithBusiness ManagerCollege of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
Terrence ColemanBuilding Service WorkerFacilities Management
Carlos LopezLab Safety Advisor and Hazard Communication ManagerEnvironmental Health and Safety Office
Ivelisse Medina Business Admin Associate (Contract Analyst)Planning, Sustainability and Project Management
Matthew OlenickAssistant Chief EngineerUtilities and Energy Services (UES)
Vice Chancellor for Budget, HR and Financial Adminstration
Hugo Sergio TrevinoAssistant Director Health Science Disability ResourcesOffice for Access and Equity
Keino Richard RobinsonDirector, Labor and Employee RelationsUIC Human Resources
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
Carrie FoustDirector of CommunicationsCollege of Medicine Rockford
Patricia HernandezClinic CoordinatorCollege of Dentistry
Lindsey McQuadeSenior Director, Research and Graduate ResourcesCollege of Pharmacy
Jon MorelosAssociate Dean for AdministrationCollege of Nursing
Leticia R. SanchezDirector, Human Resources OperationsCollege of Dentistry
Ami ShahSenior Project CoordinatorOffice of Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
Robin SylvesterDirector of Research ServicesSchool of Public Health
Amanda ThomisonChild Protection SpecialistCollege of Medicine Peoria
UI Health
Lynnea Barnes Coordinator of Physical Therapy; Site Coordinator of Clinical EducationPhysical Therapy
Nancy GastelumCertified Medical AssistantFamily Medicine
Ruth GorospeRegistered NurseAmbulatory- OCC Primary Care plus
Anthony M. HeardDirector, Care ManagementOffice of Diversity and Community Health Equity / Care Coordination
Gia MacSenior Director, Graduate Medical EducationGraduate Medical Education
Kara PerryAssistant Director of Clinical OperationsFamily Medicine
Brett SmithRadiation Oncology PhysicistRadiation Oncology
Bardomiano SosaPurchasing SupervisorMaterials Management Administration
Shardae WootenCustomer Service Representative6West Stepdown - Cardiology
Denupa ZachariasStaff Nurse 2Radiation Oncology
Vice Chancellor for Research
Mark Maienschein-ClineDirector of Research Informatics CoreResearch Resources Center
Sarah L. O'BrienDirector, Office of Research DevelopmentOffice of Research Development
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Ricky BernseeIT Assistant Director of OperationsStudent Affairs Technology
U of I System - Chicago Based Offices
Donald SmithPayroll Training ManagerUniversity Payroll and Benefits
2023 CAPE Award
Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Carol Rose FendtProject Director--Director of PRAIRIE GroupCollege of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Michele McCrillisAssistant Dean of Curriculum and Outreach ProgramsHonors College
Patrick FalkSenior Academic AdvisorCollege of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Theresa Christenson-CaballeroDirector of Graduate Student Professional and Career DevelopmentGraduate College
Office of the Vice Chancellor for Budget, HR and Financial Administration
Peter BergADA CoordinatorOffice for Access and Equity
Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
Elizabeth WoodsAssociate Director, Grants and ContractsCollege of Pharmacy
Kathleen DiviakSenior Research ScientistSchool of Public Health
Ricardo RiveroExecutive Director, Midwest AIDS Training and Education CenterCollege of Medicine
Stephanie CalatoAssistant Dean of Student AffairsCollege of Medicine Rockford
Vice Chancellor for Research
Jiwang ChenDirector, Cardiovascular Research CoreResearch Resources Center
2023 Janice Watkins Award
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Stacie D. ScottUndergraduate CoordinatorCollege of Engineering
Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
Cattrell M. PitreHuman Resource AssociateCollege of Medicine
Brett RuizHuman Resources ManagerCollege of Medicine Rockford
UI Health
Laura A. HovisCustomer Service SpecialistCenter for Women's Health
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Natalie BanachAssistant Director of Member Services and Business AdministrationUIC Recreation
2023 Rising Star Award
Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Marisol MastrangeloDirector for Student Success and Retention InitiativesCollege of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Engagement
Kelly Birch MaginotAssistant Director, Advocacy ServicesWomen's Leadership and Resource Center
Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Belva A. MilesAssistant Director for Mindbody ProgramsUIC Counseling Center
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu