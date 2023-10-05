2023 Employee Recognition Award Ceremony

Dear colleagues,

Our annual Employee Recognition Award Ceremony will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. You are invited to join us as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues and recognize those who have dedicated 25 years and above to the university.

Please see event details below:

Event: Employee Recognition Award Ceremony

Date: Nov. 2

Location: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road

Ceremony: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Post Ceremony Celebrations: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

We hope you plan to stay after the ceremony to congratulate our awardees! Warm beverages and desserts will be served.

Service Year Honorees celebrating milestones of 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years with UIC will be recognized!

Recipients of the following awards will be honored:

Award of Merit.

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award.

Janice Watkins Award.

Rising Star Award.

UI Health “Of The Year Awards.”

For additional event details, including information on parking and security at the forum, please visit the award ceremony webpage. Questions can be directed to UIC HR Special Programs at specialprograms@uillinois.edu.

Congratulations to all award recipients and service year honorees!

Sincerely,

Cheri Canfield

Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

