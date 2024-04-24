2023 Technology and Innovation Report outlines UIC’s achievements and advancements

Dear faculty and staff,

We are pleased to share the 2023 Chief Information Officer Technology and Innovation Report from the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation. This report highlights our technological achievements and innovations, showcasing our commitment to advancing research, supporting academic efforts and moving the University of Illinois Chicago forward.

Key highlights include:

Research advancements: Discover how UIC enables groundbreaking research across various disciplines with the Chicago Computes Program and Azure National Institute of Standards and Technology compliance .

Academic enhancements: Learn about the latest enhancements and tools we have implemented to enrich our faculty and students’ teaching and learning experience, including the Grammarly pilot program .

Infrastructure upgrades: Explore network modernization and infrastructure improvements that have strengthened our network reliability, security and performance.

Innovation initiatives: Gain insights into the projects that foster innovation, collaboration and excellence across the university, like the transition to the Cloud Voice System .

We invite you to delve into the report and celebrate the collective efforts that have made these accomplishments possible.

Access the 2023 CIO Report.

Your support and collaboration have been instrumental in driving our success, and we look forward to achieving even more together in the coming year.

Thank you for your ongoing dedication to excellence and innovation at UIC. If you have any questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to contact cio@uic.edu.

Best regards,

Matt Riley

Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Information Officer

