Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce the 2024-25 UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Award competition. These awards recognize the exceptional contributions of individuals advancing knowledge in their respective fields, inspiring continued excellence at UIC.

Award categories

The Distinguished Awards will be given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their fields. One Distinguished Researcher and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from each of the following categories:

Basic Life Sciences

Clinical Sciences

Natural Sciences and Engineering

Social Sciences

One Distinguished Scholar and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from the following category:

Humanities, Arts, Design and Architecture

In addition, one Postdoctoral Scholar of the Year and one Faculty Mentor of the Year will be selected.

This year, we are introducing the Champion of Research Support Award, which will recognize a staff member who provides outstanding support to the UIC research enterprise.

Nomination details

Any member of the UIC community who is knowledgeable about a successful UIC researcher/scholar/supporter is eligible to submit nominations for these awards. Self-nominations will also be accepted for all awards, except the Faculty Mentor of the Year Award.

Notices of intent to nominate are due by Friday, Nov. 15, with nominations and letters of support due by Friday, Dec. 20.

For additional information, including eligibility criteria for each category and access to the application portal, please visit Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research website. Please direct any questions about the nomination process to rds@uic.edu.

The Office of Technology Management is also accepting invitations for the annual Inventor of the Year award.

Award recipients will be announced in March 2025. A ceremony will honor them April 23, 2025, at the Field Museum of Natural History, part of UIC Research Week.

Sincerely,

Joanna L. Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Milczarek, PhD

rds@uic.edu