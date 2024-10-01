Dear UIC community,

We’re excited to present the 2024 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for UIC. This year, we’ve reimagined this critical document as an immersive experience that invites every community member to actively participate in shaping our public safety ecosystem.

At UIC, we view safety as a dynamic, collaborative effort. Our enhanced initiatives empower you with resources and real-time crime prevention tools. This approach goes beyond a collection of policies and statistics — it’s about active participation, skill development and fostering a culture of vigilance and mutual support.

Recognizing that personal responsibility is crucial for community security, we’ve developed engaging tools to make safety both accessible and impactful. Through partnerships with safety units and advocates, data-driven analysis and proactive measures, UIC continues to advance in prevention, accountability, transparency and resilience.

This year’s report, in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, serves as your guide to our evolving safety landscape. We aim to integrate public safety into the fabric of daily campus life, using the latest advancements to not only inform but empower you. Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge and skills to confidently navigate any situation, making safety an important part of our UIC experience. Highlights from the report include:

Policy disclosures on crime prevention and reporting; building access and security; alcohol and other drug abuse prevention; emergency response and evacuation procedures; UIC Alert emergency notifications; timely warning notices of campus crime; and UIC’s program to prevent dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking under the Violence Against Women Act.

Safety programs available on each campus to prevent crime and enhance security awareness.

Crime statistics for 2023, 2022 and 2021 on Clery Act crimes occurring on UIC Clery geography.

Fire safety policies, procedures, systems and fire statistics for on-campus student housing facilities.

The full text of this report is available online. To support sustainability efforts, we encourage accessing a digital copy. However, if a printed version is necessary, you may request one by contacting cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu.

Your involvement is key to this immersive ecosystem. Engage with our resources, join campus conversations, and take an active role in staying safe and shaping a safer UIC community. This is your opportunity to upskill and contribute to our transformative approach to campus safety. Thank you for your commitment to making UIC a place where everyone can thrive with confidence.

Stay safe and take care,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim, PhD

Associate Vice Chancellor for Organizational Resilience

For more information, please contact:

UIC Clery Act Helpdesk

cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu