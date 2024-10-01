2024 Employee Recognition Award Ceremony

Dear colleagues,

Our annual Employee Recognition Award Ceremony will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. You are invited to join us as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues and recognize those who have dedicated 25 years and above to the university.

Please see event details below:

Event: Employee Recognition Award Ceremony

Date: Nov. 7

Location: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road

Ceremony: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Post-ceremony celebrations: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

We hope you plan to stay after the ceremony to congratulate our awardees! Warm beverages and desserts will be served.

Service Year Honorees celebrating milestones of 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years with UIC will be recognized!

Recipients of the following awards will be honored:

Award of Merit

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award

Janice Watkins Award

Rising Star Award

UI Health Recognition Awards

For further information on parking and security at the Forum, please visit the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony webpage. Questions can be directed to UIC HR Special Programs at specialprograms@uillinois.edu.

All employees are invited to attend the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony. This is an approved event for all benefit-eligible employees, operations permitting and with prior supervisor approval.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

specialprograms@uillinois.edu