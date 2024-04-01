2024 Higher Learning Commission site visit: Thank you!

Dear campus community:

In mid-March, UIC hosted a team of peer reviewers from the Higher Learning Commission as part of the university’s Year-10 comprehensive review. In preparation for the visit, a core team and five criteria teams facilitated the collaboration of over 180 faculty, administrators and staff to develop UIC’s assurance-review materials, including multicampus reports for Peoria, Rockford and the UIC School of Law and federal compliance documentation. I was very pleased to see that this collective effort involved an inclusive and transparent process, reflecting input from faculty, staff, students, senior leadership and UIC’s shared-governance committees.

The peer-review team noted the thoughtfulness displayed in the review materials and site-visit interactions. They were also grateful for the hospitality and warm welcome they received while on campus. They noted how a commitment to UIC’s mission is woven into the experiences of faculty, staff and our students. I am especially proud that our students made important contributions to this visit by participating in the Higher Learning Commission’s student opinion survey and through active engagement during the open forum held as part of the site visit.

The university anticipates receiving formal notification about the accreditation decision from the Higher Learning Commission in early May. A most sincere thank you to all who contributed to this process, including the core team, co-leads and writers for the five criteria teams and the teams themselves; the subject-matter experts supporting these teams; executive leadership and college administrators; colleagues from Peoria, Rockford and the UIC School of Law; and all faculty, staff and students who participated in the visit. Thank you as well to the members of the visit-planning team whose work ensured a seamless visit. I am so proud to be a member of this incredible academic institution and to witness the collective and ever-growing strength of the UIC community.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Nikos Varelas

Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Effectiveness

