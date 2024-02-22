2024 National Survey of Student Engagement

Dear faculty,

The university is participating in the National Survey of Student Engagement, something we do every three to four years. NSSE gathers information from first-year and senior students about their undergraduate experience at UIC and measures student engagement, which is a good predictor of student success, retention and graduation. By participating in the survey, UIC will gain important information about our students and be able to benchmark ourselves against our peers.

In order to make the survey useful, we need a robust response rate. This email is to request your assistance by reading the following announcement in your classes that have a significant number of first-year and/or senior students:

You may have received an invitation to participate in a survey that is important to UIC. It is the National Survey of Student Engagement, which is used by nearly 1,700 universities in both the U.S. and Canada. We use the results of this survey to gain a better understanding about your student experience at UIC. It helps us know your point of view so that we can make improvements to better serve you both in and outside of classes. We care about your UIC experience, so your participation is very important. Please complete this online survey and help make UIC an even better place.

Survey administration to our students began Feb. 21 and will continue through April 15, so now and perhaps again in late March would be great timing to make this announcement.

If you have any questions about this project or how we plan to use the results from the NSSE, please contact Thomas Warfield, twarfi2@uic.edu, in the Office of Institutional Research. The results of past surveys are published on the Office of Institutional Research website.

Thank you in advance for your support of this effort.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Warfield

twarfi2@uic.edu