2024 presidential general election voting opens at UIC Oct. 21

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I write to share that voting for the 2024 presidential election will begin at UIC on Monday, Oct. 21, and run through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polling place is located in Room 613 in the Tower at the north end of Student Center East. It will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any person who permanently resides in the City of Chicago can vote on campus. Resources for voters who live outside the city are provided below.

Voter education is essential to the resilience of our democracy. There are many ways to get involved. You can serve as an election judge, watch any of the prior debates, join a ballot party, learn about issues facing our nation and get to know the candidates to make an informed choice. Most of all, I encourage you to cast your vote!

Further information and resources are available online through Student Leadership and Civic Engagement. Additional links and resources are included below. For questions, please contact the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy at govt@uic.edu.

Go Flames — and go vote!

Marie Lynn Miranda

Chancellor

Register to vote: If you have not yet registered to vote or need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do so by visiting vote.uic.edu. You also can register through the nonpartisan Campus Vote Project website, which has information about voting for all 50 states. You can register to vote in person from Oct. 21 through Election Day, Nov. 5. If you’re registering online, the deadline to register is Oct. 20.

Vote by mail: Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name or apply to vote by mail. Oct. 31 is the legal deadline to apply to vote by mail. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Receive text and email reminders: If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders at vote.uic.edu. Stay up to date with early voting/Election Day reminders and polling place notifications.

Serve as an election judge: Per Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as a judge of election. More information is available on the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Government resources

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

Nonpartisan resources on candidates

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: voteforjudges.org

For more information, please contact:

Mick Crumbock

Director of Government Relations and Advocacy

crumbock@uic.edu