2024 Provost’s Advising Awards — now accepting nominations

Dear faculty, staff and students,

It is our pleasure to announce that this year’s 2024 Provost’s Advising Awards are now open for nomination. These awards were established to recognize professional advisors who have demonstrated exemplary skill in academic advising and a commitment to student success at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Non-faculty professionals who spend a significant portion of their job advising undergraduates — including academic advisors in UIC colleges and departments, and advisors and coaches from success units and programs — are eligible.

Annual Advising Awards

There are two categories of Provost’s Annual Advising Awards:

The Outstanding Practitioner Awards recognize professionals in direct advising or advising administrator roles who demonstrate a command of the core competencies of advising and model UIC’s mission in their daily work. There are up to seven awards given annually for advisors, a new advisor and an advising administrator.

The Provost’s Excellence Award recognizes an individual (or a group) in the advising/coaching profession who is contributing to the community in one of three impactful areas: innovation or applied research, access to success or advancing knowledge.

The first step of the nomination submission process closes March 8.

Advisor on Fire

We also have an ongoing recognition for our advisors and coaches called Advisor on Fire, which provides an opportunity for students, supervisors, staff, faculty and fellow advisors to recognize the excellent work of UIC advisors. Up to 10 advisors will be recognized monthly.

For further information on eligibility and to nominate an advisor for any one of these three award opportunities, please visit the Advising Awards webpage.

If you have additional questions, please contact the OAD Advising Awards Committee at oad@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

Josephine Volpe

Associate Vice Provost for Advising Development

For more information, please contact:

OAD Advising Awards Committee

oad@uic.edu