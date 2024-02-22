Dear colleagues,

The 2024 Teaching Sustainability Initiative is now accepting applications, and we encourage faculty from all disciplines to apply. The program, hosted by Planning, Sustainability and Project Management and the CCSE Education and Research Subcommittee, aims to expand UIC’s sustainability course offerings.

The Teaching Sustainability Initiative provides:

Comprehensive support that includes a network of experienced instructors, resources and opportunities to explore sustainability on campus.

A working definition of sustainability, along with teaching frameworks, readings, outcomes and more.

A cohort of colleagues with similar goals and the desire to integrate interdisciplinarity into their teaching.

The initiative includes the following program components:

A Teaching Sustainability Workshop, to be held May 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ongoing feedback and support throughout the summer semester.

A December check-in about lessons learned and future plans.

Networking opportunities with sustainability faculty from other local institutions.

Faculty and instructors of record will receive financial support for their participation as follows:

$1,000 for adding sustainability components to existing courses.

$2,000 for creating new courses with a sustainability focus (requires additional chair support).

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your teaching by incorporating sustainability into your curriculum.

Apply online by March 15. If you have questions or need more information, please email Christopher Anderson.

Best,

Andy Mitchell

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

Planning, Sustainability and Project Management

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu