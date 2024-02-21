2024 Transportation and Mobility Survey is now open

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Our Planning, Sustainability and Project Management department is conducting its biennial Transportation and Mobility survey to determine how the UIC community travels to, from and around the university.

By completing the survey, you’re helping campus planners learn about current UIC travel patterns to inform future planning and improve the UIC travel experience. The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and will remain open until March 15. The results of the survey will be compiled into a final report and posted on the PSPM website this spring.

If you have questions or need additional information about the survey, please email planning@uic.edu.

We hope we can count on your participation in this important campus planning activity.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu