2024 UIC fall commencement

Dear colleagues,

This December, UIC will celebrate our annual fall commencement with four ceremonies on Dec. 13 and 14. All ceremonies will be held at the Credit Union 1 Arena. We will also welcome our Golden Graduates from the Class of 1974. Specific details will follow in an email from Provost Karen Colley and Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Robert Barish.

You have been instrumental in our students’ success, and I hope you will join our university community, families, friends, and partners as we recognize this important milestone in the lives of our soon-to-be graduates.

Find more information about commencement. I look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our wonderful students with you.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Nikki Andrae

nandra1@uic.edu