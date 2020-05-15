Video of students’ Arctic research expedition wins ‘Presenters Choice’ award

Map showing locations of viewers who watched the “Advancing Research Through Telepresence Technology” video as part of the 2020 STEM for All Video Showcase. The video has over 1,900 views from around the world.

A video featuring a UIC research team’s 2019 Northwest Passage Project expedition in the Arctic was one of 10 videos to earn the “Presenters Choice” award as part of the 2020 STEM for All Video Showcase.

The juried honor signifies that presenters and co-presenters of over 170 projects in the national competition thought the video was one of the most creative in using media to showcase innovative Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Education (STEM) education initiatives.

The video, Advancing Research Through Telepresence Technology (ARTTT), highlights their Arctic science research held over 18 days and 2,000 nautical miles in the Canadian Arctic during the summer of 2019.

Created and submitted by the University of Rhode Island’s Inner Space Center, which led the National Science Foundation-funded project, the video has over 1,900 views from around the world and a related online discussion during the competition had more than 56,000 visitors.

The five UIC students, who represented biochemistry, biology, chemistry, earth and environmental sciences and psychology, joined other researchers from the across the country to advance the understanding of the changing Arctic region and the scientific research being conducted there.

The ARTTT video, and other videos from this year’s competition, as well as past video showcase years, are available via the STEM for All Multiplex.