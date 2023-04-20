You’re Invited

Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes invites you to “A Conversation: Addressing Discrimination and Harassment” to strengthen our campus culture of care and community.

Campus units will discuss and provide resources to address and resolve concerns around issues of discrimination and harassment, including a presentation of enhancements in the Office for Access and Equity, and a future roadmap for collaboration.



Interim Chancellor Reyes will lead a moderated discussion with representatives from Student Affairs, the Office for Access and Equity, Human Resources, Faculty Affairs and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement.



The event will include a Q&A session.

When

Thursday, April 27, 9-10:30 a.m.

Where

The hybrid event will take place in person at Student Center East, Illinois Room B, 750 S. Halsted St., and via live webinar. The webinar link will be emailed the morning of the event.

RSVP

Please RSVP and submit questions online in advance.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioner and available via closed caption. For any other accommodation needs, please email Tiffany Gonzales, tiffanyg@uic.edu.

The event has been designated as an approved event. Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and university operations permitting, and are not required to use benefit time.