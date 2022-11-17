You’re Invited

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement will host “A Conversation: Advancing Racial Equity,” to support students, faculty and staff who want to learn more about UIC’s advancing racial equity work and to continue the anti-racism campus conversation.

When

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where

The hybrid event will take place in person at Student Center East, meeting room 302, 750 S. Halsted St., and via live webinar.

RSVP

Please RSVP and submit questions online in advance.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioner and available via closed captioning. For any other accommodation needs, please email Karen Coicou, coicou@uic.edu

The event has been designated as an approved event. Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and university operations permitting, and are not required to use benefit time.