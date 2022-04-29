A message from the incoming interim chancellor

Dear UIC community,

As you likely read in this morning’s announcement, President Tim Killeen has asked me to serve as the interim chancellor beginning July 1, pending Board of Trustees approval.

I am grateful and humbled by the opportunity to lead UIC while the search for our permanent chancellor is conducted.

One of the most important aspects an interim leader can bring is stability and continuity. The tenacious, thoughtful and diligent leadership of Chancellor Amiridis, coupled with your collaborative efforts, drive the ground-breaking future of UIC. My job, along with the strong leadership team, will be to steer us on the remarkable course that has already been charted.

Since I joined UIC as provost in 2021, I have focused on listening, learning and acting in the best interests of students, faculty, staff and the entire UIC community. The university’s mission and momentum truly inspire me, and I believe wholeheartedly in the transformative power of outstanding public universities to change students’ lives, advance knowledge and create community impact.

An interim provost will be named soon. I am excited and look forward to building on UIC’s transformative trajectory with all of you.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs