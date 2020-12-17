A message from the Interim University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

As we near the end of the fall 2020 semester, I wanted to take this opportunity to update you on a new resource at the University Library and to remind you to check the return/renewal dates for Library materials before you leave campus.

The Provost and the Library, with the support of a generous donor, have partnered to provide UIC faculty, students and staff access to The New York Times Digital Edition through an Academic Site License. This resource has been requested in the past by faculty and students.

While the Library already offers access to articles published in the print edition of The New York Times in various databases, the site license offers the following additional benefits for users:

Access to The New York Times website, including English, Spanish and Chinese editions

Individual personal subscription accounts for UIC students, faculty and staff

Additional content not included in the print edition and photos for all articles

Access The New York Times apps through any mobile device and cross device saving capabilities

Several thousand media enhancements, including multimedia content, interactive content, data visualizations, podcasts and videos

Special content such as the 1619 Project

50+ newsletters on various topics

The New York Times in Education – a collection of instructional strategies in 16 disciplines

Permalink feature for articles, videos and multimedia

Live updates on key stories/issues

Historical digital microfilm experience of print editions from 1851-2002

Creating an account is easy using your UIC NetID and password. Visit https://go.library.uic.edu/nytdigital for instructions and further details.

Please remember to renew or return any materials you have checked out from the UIC University Library or our I-Share and other interlibrary loan partners, especially if you will be leaving town over winter break. You may return both UIC and I-Share materials to any UIC University Library location without entering the building. If you have a safe way to get to campus, please return materials in the drop boxes (slots with “Book Drop” signs above them). Depending on where you live, you may also return UIC and I-Share materials to any conveniently located I-Share member library. Call ahead to the library about the availability of drop boxes. You can also ship the materials back. Please visit our website for more information about returns.

While we do send courtesy reminders by e-mail as due dates approach, if you are not keeping up with your campus e-mail and we don’t hear from you, charges will accrue. Take a few minutes now and avoid the frustration later! To see the titles charged to you and renew them, if needed, please see your library account.

For the most up-to-date information about hours, procedures and services at the Library, visit the Reopening Guide for Libraries on our website. Hours vary for each building and are subject to change pending revised guidance from UIC and State of Illinois health and safety officials.

On behalf of the faculty and staff of the University Library, have a safe and relaxing winter break.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Interim University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

lib-comm@uic.edu