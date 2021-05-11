A message from the University Librarian

Dear UIC Community:

I want to wish each of you my heartfelt congratulations on making it through what has been an extremely challenging year. Whether you have recently graduated or will be continuing this summer or fall here at UIC, I know that the strength, perseverance and courage that you have shown during this time will carry you forward to achieve your future educational and life goals. Although the Spring 2021 semester is ending, we have already begun our planning to welcome more UIC students, faculty and researchers back to an in-person experience at our buildings in the fall. We can’t wait to see you again!

I also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to please renew or return any materials you have checked out from the UIC Library or our I-Share partners, and return any outstanding interlibrary loan items. You may return any materials to any UIC Library location without entering the building. If you have a safe way to get to campus, please return materials in the drop boxes (slots with “Book Return” signs above them). You may also return UIC and I-Share materials to any I-Share member library. Call ahead to the library about the availability of book return boxes. You can also ship the materials to the UIC Library: please visit our website for more information about returns.

While we send courtesy reminders by e-mail as due dates approach, if your items become overdue you may be charged for them. Please take a few minutes now and avoid the frustration later! To see the titles charged to you and renew them if necessary, please see your library account.

During summer semester, you can reach us online to get help with research questions, scheduling library instruction sessions, setting up course reserves and other services. Or visit our Library sites: for the most up-to-date information about hours, procedures and services at the Library, see library.uic.edu. Hours vary for each building and are subject to change pending revised guidance from UIC and State of Illinois health and safety officials.

On behalf of the faculty and staff of the University Library, have a safe and relaxing summer break!

Best wishes,

Rhea Ballard-Thrower

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

lib-comm@uic.edu