A Message to Our Community
Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,
We realize that some members of our community are feeling concerned and uncertain about local and national events. As a community of diverse students, scholars and staff we share a common interest in providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone.
As we await the results of current local and national controversies, we want to remind you that there are many services available on campus if you need support.
- The Counseling Center provides a safe, supportive and confidential setting to share your concerns and to improve your emotional and physical well-being.
- The Office of the Dean of Students can advise students about personal situations or academic concerns and direct students to appropriate resources.
- The Campus Advocacy Network provides confidential, anonymous, free services to UIC students who have experienced some form of sexual misconduct.
- The Wellness Center is a resource to help you make healthy choices in a number of personal areas such as nutritional, emotional, life balance and social support.
- The Office of Access and Equity is committed to equal opportunity, diversity, inclusiveness, equal access, and equitable treatment for faculty, staff and students throughout the university.
- The Office of Diversity supports UIC’s seven Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change to make the university a welcoming and inclusive place for all.
- Human Resources provides an Employee Assistance Program, a confidential assessment and referral service for problem identification, counseling and referral services for employees and their families.
- The UI Hospital & Clinics are committed to providing continued services for patients and the community.
Campus leadership, in coordination with the UIC Police department, is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the Van Dyke trial and its potential aftermath. If needed, we will send additional information regarding campus operations or campus safety.
The UIC Police Department is available 24/7 and prepared to respond to emergency and non-emergency situations on campus and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Our goal is to provide a safe living and learning environment for students, faculty and staff and to support each other in a community of mutual respect for our commonalities and our differences.
Sincerely,
Michael D. Amiridis
Chancellor
Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert A. Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
Rex Tolliver
Vice Chancellor for Student Services
Contact
Sherri McGinnis González
312-996-2398
smcginn@uic.edu
twitter.com/smcginnuic