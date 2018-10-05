A Message to Our Community

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

We realize that some members of our community are feeling concerned and uncertain about local and national events. As a community of diverse students, scholars and staff we share a common interest in providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone.

As we await the results of current local and national controversies, we want to remind you that there are many services available on campus if you need support.

Campus leadership, in coordination with the UIC Police department, is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the Van Dyke trial and its potential aftermath. If needed, we will send additional information regarding campus operations or campus safety.

The UIC Police Department is available 24/7 and prepared to respond to emergency and non-emergency situations on campus and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Our goal is to provide a safe living and learning environment for students, faculty and staff and to support each other in a community of mutual respect for our commonalities and our differences.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert A. Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Services