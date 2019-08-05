A message to our community

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

This weekend was filled with more senseless gun violence, bringing sadness and outrage to the communities of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. We must immediately condemn the hatred and gun violence that killed 29 people and injured dozens more in these separate incidents.

It has been acknowledged by investigators that the victims in El Paso may have been targeted based on the gunman’s anti-immigrant views. To our diverse student body — many of whom are immigrants and children of immigrants — we value you and want you to know that UIC will not tolerate hate and bigotry. We are one community and will stand by each other in our collective efforts to advocate for inclusion for all. To everyone in our community, we share your grief and concern.

At UIC, we value our differences, our diversity and our shared compassion for humanity. Our community will always strive to be one grounded in mutual understanding and respect. If you know someone who needs help coping with these tragedies, there are many resources on campus to support students, faculty and staff.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs