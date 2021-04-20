A Message to the UIC Community

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Our UIC community is shocked and saddened by the shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. We grieve for his family together with the Little Village and the Latinx communities in Chicago and UIC. As a campus dedicated to advancing racial equity, we strive for a world where every young person should have the same opportunity to succeed and thrive.

Many UIC students come from communities like Adam’s. They and their families have worked very hard to ensure they have access to education at every level, from kindergarten through college. We value their contributions and their lives and we are committed to working together with Chicago area organizations and local government to address policies and practices that impact and threaten young people of color.

In recent years we have partnered with Little Village organizations and schools in health, cultural and environmental initiatives focusing on the critical needs of our neighbors. But as a society and as a University we can and must do more to expand opportunities for children like Adam, so they can focus and excel in school and live a life without violence. In Adam’s memory, we need to work even harder to bring about these changes for every child in our city.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amirdis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Amalia Pallares

Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity