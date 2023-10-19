A special thank you from Chancellor Miranda

Dear faculty, staff, and students,

I want to express my gratitude to those who attended, in person or via livestream, my first State of the University. It is a privilege to serve as the 10th chancellor of UIC, and I am honored to be part of this vibrant community.

Since joining UIC in July, I have been overwhelmed by the warmth and generosity with which you have welcomed me. You have shared your stories, your concerns, and your aspirations, and every day, you inspire me with your dedication and commitment.

Public institutions like UIC will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of higher education. We stand out as an institution because we embody our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence. At UIC, we firmly believe that access and excellence are not mutually exclusive, and our commitment to social mobility in Chicago distinguishes us.

Our values resonate deeply with me, but more importantly, they are values that we all share — faculty, staff, students, and alumni alike. Our shared commitment to access, vitality, empowerment, and creativity is our collective superpower.

These shared values inform our priorities, looking at where we’ve been, where we are, and where we are going. With these values as our anchor, we must be clear about our priorities:

Our top priority is student success , focusing on recruitment, retention, and graduation while fostering a sense of belonging and connection among all students — undergraduate, professional, and graduate.

, focusing on recruitment, retention, and graduation while fostering a sense of belonging and connection among all students — undergraduate, professional, and graduate. Research infrastructure is the second priority, positioning UIC at the forefront of knowledge and discovery.

is the second priority, positioning UIC at the forefront of knowledge and discovery. Our third priority is engagement with our community to improve access to educational opportunities and clinical care in underserved communities, making our world more equitable, efficient, and sustainable.

to improve access to educational opportunities and clinical care in underserved communities, making our world more equitable, efficient, and sustainable. Our fourth priority is partnerships with businesses and nonprofits to enhance faculty opportunities and strengthen student engagement and employment opportunities.

to enhance faculty opportunities and strengthen student engagement and employment opportunities. Recruiting and retaining the best faculty and staff is our final priority. It matters that the people who make our university excel feel seen, valued, and motivated.

UIC is on the rise. Together, we have boundless possibilities to make UIC the academic, clinical, and research powerhouse we have the will and talent to be. Thank you for allowing me to join you on this incredible journey. As I always say, it takes a village to raise a chancellor. Thank you for being a part of my village.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor