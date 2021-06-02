Acadly still available for summer teaching

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) has extended the Acadly pilot through the summer.

Acadly’s UIC pilot was highlighted in the 2021 EDUCAUSE Horizon Report: Teaching and Learning Edition. According to the report, “The University of Illinois at Chicago has worked with a vendor to support hybrid courses, integrating that application with their LMS. The enhancements include an extended gallery view in Zoom and additional breakout rooms (pg 16).

The Enterprise version of Acadly includes Blackboard and Zoom integration and is now available to all UIC professors as part of the pilot. The following is included in the Enterprise license:

Students in your course appear automatically in Acadly Students can attend your Zoom synchronous classes within Acadly Students can chat, answer polls or take quizzes during your Zoom session and have those activities available even after the class is over Students can automatically see their grades for class activities and attendance in Blackboard

Learn more about how to get started with Acadly.

If you are using Zoom for synchronous online teaching this summer and are interested in testing this new “online classroom,” to take attendance, poll and quiz your students, among other “in-class” activities, including taking advantage of breakout sessions with additional features, request access to Acadly by emailing CATE Support staff at LTS@uic.edu