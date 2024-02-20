Action required: Important UIC Zoom updates

Dear faculty and staff,

Supporting our efforts to lead with excellence, Technology Solutions is implementing several Zoom improvements to enhance security and your experience using the service. Please take a moment to review, as you will need to take action to continue using UIC Zoom.

What is changing?

Starting the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 27:

Updating UIC Zoom to 5.17.5 will be required.

Anyone using a version of Zoom older than 5.17.5 must update their Zoom app before starting or joining any meetings. Individuals can update their Zoom anytime, even before Feb. 27.

Zoom AI Companion will be available

Zoom AI Companion will be made available at UIC. This exciting new feature supports improved accessibility, automated note-taking, personalized learning experiences, research collaboration, streamlined scheduling and more. Learn more about Zoom AI Companion.

Previously, individuals using Zoom with Protected Health Information (PHI) accessed a separate UIC-PHI Zoom portal. Following the upgrade, all individuals will be able to sign into Zoom at uic.zoom.us and will have an experience similar to the non-PHI environment, a marked upgrade from the current PHI portal. A separate communication with specific instructions will be sent later this month to all individuals currently using UIC-PHI Zoom.

Moreover, in support of the university’s Zoom Phone Transition, the Zoom account configuration settings for new faculty and staff are being updated. Moving forward, all current and new UIC faculty and staff will be automatically provisioned with a UIC Zoom account upon NetID activation. Visit how do I get started with Zoom? to learn more.

What do I need to do?

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, individuals using the desktop and mobile Zoom applications may be prompted to log in again to their Zoom application. Additionally, you will need to have at least Zoom version 5.17.5 installed to continue using the service without interruption. To update Zoom, visit updating Zoom to the latest version.

Why is this happening?

The updates are being implemented to improve the experience for individuals using Zoom at UIC and to take advantage of the improved security features of Zoom, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

We look forward to releasing these exciting updates to Zoom to continue providing the best meeting and conferencing experiences to the UIC community. For questions, please contact us at help.uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Jason Maslanka

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Technology Officer

Technology Solutions

Dean Dang

Director, Enterprise Architecture and Services

Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Jason Maslanka

jasonm@uic.edu