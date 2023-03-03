Dear students, faculty and staff,

Across the country, acts of violence occur all too frequently in our communities and on college campuses. If you were faced with an emergency or active threat, would you know how to respond? Your safety, as well as the health and well-being of those around you, may depend on your ability to properly and quickly react to emergency situations.

The university, in collaboration with the UIC Police Department, will host four upcoming Active Threat Preparedness Seminars where you will learn:

How to make educated lifesaving decisions.

Actions to take when confronted with an active threat or active shooter situation.

Valuable digital resources, tools, FAQs and more.

The seminars will be held in person and via live webinar. You are strongly encouraged to participate in one of the upcoming seminars, either in person or via Zoom webinar, and become familiar with the many safety resources available to the campus community:

Additional resources:

Please use the links above to join us for one of the seminars so you can better prepare to protect yourself and assist other members of the campus community.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

*Live transcription services will be provided by a certified Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioner and available via closed caption. For any other accommodation needs, please email provostevent@uic.edu. The Active Threat Preparedness Seminars are designated an approved event. Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and university operations permitting, and are not required to use benefit time.