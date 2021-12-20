Administrative Services holiday schedule

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As a unit that provides essential services to the university, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services will remain open throughout the holiday period, although staffing will be reduced in some departments.

Facilities Management and Utilities and Energy Services will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please submit Facilities Management service requests through FMweb as usual or by calling 312-996-7511.

The UIC Police Department will continue providing campus safety and security coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 312-355-5555 for UIC Police emergencies.

Environmental Health and Safety Office will be staffed during the holiday break and can be reached at 312-996-SAFE if assistance is needed on a university holiday.

Parking Services courtesy assistance, including vehicle lockout access, battery charges, tire inflation, fuel assistance, and pedestrian escort service will be available 24 hours a day throughout the holiday period. The Parking Services complete holiday schedule is availabe online.

The Student Center West customer service office is closed until Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. for regular business.

The Student Services Building customer service office is closed until Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8 a.m. for regular business.

The Wood Street Parking Structure customer service office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24; Monday, Dec. 27; and Monday, Jan. 3. The office will be open Dec. 28-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Valet services will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24; Monday, Dec. 27; and Monday, Jan. 3.

Transportation buses and shuttles will continue to operate as normal. The Semester Express bus will resume service at the start of spring semester in-person classes.

During the holiday period, we’d like to remind you and your department to turn off all lights, computers, monitors, printers, scanners, space heaters, fans, coffee makers, and other electronics before leaving the office and classroom for winter break. Also, please unplug or turn off power strips for these appliances, if possible. When left plugged in, the equipment needlessly consumes energy, which deters from the university’s commitment to reduce its energy spend and greenhouse gas emissions. What’s more, certain electronics when left plugged in and unmonitored can pose a fire hazard. If you are unsure whether certain devices can be unplugged, please consult with your information technology staff or a UIC Technology Solutions representative.

Wishing each of you a safe, healthy and happy holiday season,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services