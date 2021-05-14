Age 12–15 Vaccine Appointments Now Open

Dear faculty, staff and students,

All Chicagoans age 12 and over are now eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

UI Health – UIC’s academic health enterprise – is accepting appointments and walk-ins for those 12 and older at the Credit Union 1 Arena (525 S. Racine Ave.) Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Parents/guardians can schedule appointments for children ages 12 and older at Vaccine.UIHealth.Care. A signed consent form from a parent or guardian is required for those under age 18. It is recommended an adult accompany those under age 18.

Thank you for your cooperation and assistance in helping us protect our communities. We hope that all members of the UIC community will take advantage of the free, convenient vaccination appointments that are available on campus, and make an appointment as soon as possible. We continue to follow vaccine-distribution guidance from the Chicago Department of Health.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination at UI Health, visit vaccine.uihealth.care. If you have any questions, please send an email to covidvaccine@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Acting Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control