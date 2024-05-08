Annette Wright to serve as interim dean of students

Dear colleagues:

Fred McCall is leaving his position as executive associate vice chancellor for student engagement and dean of students at University of Illinois Chicago to serve as vice president and dean of students at a small university in Pennsylvania. We thank him for his leadership in Student Engagement and as dean of students.

I am pleased to announce that Annette Wright has agreed to serve as interim dean of students as of May 15. Annette has served in the dean of students office for many years where she has overseen student assistance processes, coordinated with student organizations and developed staff. Annette has worked with our student engagement enterprise as well as student success centers, and she knows the UIC community intimately.

Annette received her bachelor’s degree in communications and master’s degree in education administration from UIC. As interim dean of students, she will lead development and support of a team of professionals to extend services for basic student needs and emergency grants and develop new approaches in our conduct oversight to serve our broad spectrum of diverse undergraduate and graduate students.

Please join me in welcoming Annette in this role.

