Announcement: Dean, UIC College of Pharmacy

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

I am very pleased to announce that Glen T. Schumock, PharmD, MBA, PhD, FCCP, will become the Dean of the UIC College of Pharmacy, effective January 1, 2018, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Dr. Schumock is currently Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacy Systems, Outcomes and Policy, at the UIC College of Pharmacy. He received his Bachelor of Pharmacy from Washington State University, his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Washington, and both an MBA and PhD (Epidemiology) from UIC. He completed residency and fellowship training at the University of Washington and UIC. He has held clinical pharmacist and managerial positions in hospital pharmacy and is a licensed pharmacist in Illinois and Washington.

His research interests focus on the economic impact, clinical effectiveness, and safety of pharmaceuticals and related services or policies. Dr. Schumock has received over $6 million in funding as a Principal Investigator (PI) or co-PI, and his research has been continually funded since 2000. He is co-PI of the UIC Center for Excellence in Comparative Effectiveness Research Education funded by the PhRMA Foundation. He is the founding Director of the UIC Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomic Research which he led from 2002-2013.

Dr. Schumock has authored and edited over 200 articles and books. He is currently on the editorial board of the journals Pharmacotherapy and PharmacoEconomics and is Associate Editor of the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research. In 2014, he received the Award for Sustained Contributions to the Literature from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation. He is active in many professional pharmacy organizations and is the founding Vice President of the Chicago-Area Chapter of the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR). He is a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy.

As an experienced and award-winning educator, Dr. Schumock has coordinated and taught professional and graduate courses on pharmacy management, business planning, pharmacoeconomics, and research methods. He has advised over 20 research fellows and graduate students. His book, “How to Develop a Business Plan for Pharmacy Services,” slated for third edition publication, is used across the U.S. to teach business planning to pharmacy students, clinicians, managers, and leaders.

The UIC College of Pharmacy, which has two campuses located in Chicago and Rockford, is among the top national tier of pharmacy schools. The College is currently ranked 6th in the nation by U.S. News and World Report and ranked 6th in NIH funding. The College of Pharmacy faculty are internationally recognized leaders in research, education, and clinical pharmacy. The College operates seven ambulatory care pharmacies that are fully integrated into the care delivery system of the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System (UI Health). I am confident that Dr. Schumock has the experience and leadership skills necessary to advance the mission and profile of this excellent college.

I thank the members of the search committee and the co-chairs Dean Michael Mikhail, College of Business Administration, and Acting Dean Charles Ray, College of Medicine, for the commitment of their time and dedication to this important process.

Dr. Schumock will succeed Dr. Jerry Bauman who has led this outstanding College since 2007 and plans to retire this year.

I hope you will join me in welcoming Dr. Schumock to his new role at our university.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs