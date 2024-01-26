Announcement: Inaugural UIC Research Week, April 15-19

Research at UIC has many forms, from the physical sciences to the clinical, translational and biological sciences; from engineering and computing to the social sciences, public policy and community engagement; to the arts and humanities scholarship. All are unified by a mission to change the world for the better and to engage the next generation of scientists and scholars. Externally sponsored research awards topped $500 million during our last fiscal year, another benchmark that highlights the accomplishments and excellence of UIC research.

We would like to announce our inaugural UIC Research Week, the first of an annual series of events to celebrate and share the exceptional efforts of our faculty, staff, students and research trainees. Learn about Research Week events taking place Monday, April 15, to Friday, April 19, and others throughout the year.

Featured events:

April 15: Undergraduate Research Forum

April 16: UIC Impact Day, Blaze Venture Challenge

April 17: Researcher, Scholar and Inventor of the Year Awards

April 18: Core, Laboratory, Gallery and Library Open Houses

April 19: Engineering Expo

We look forward to seeing you during UIC Research Week as we celebrate our researchers, their groundbreaking discoveries, and the regional, national and global impact of UIC.

Marie Lynn Miranda

Chancellor

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Geoff Pearson

pearsong@uic.edu