Announcement: Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Dear UIC community,

I write with the news that TJ Augustine will be stepping away from his current position as vice chancellor for innovation to pursue some exciting entrepreneurial opportunities. For nearly six years, Augustine has served UIC with distinction as our first vice chancellor for innovation, significantly expanding the university’s capacity for innovation while supporting the success of students on campus and beyond. TJ has also been a trusted advisor to me. While I wish him well, as I am sure all of you do, I will miss his regular good counsel very much. Luckily, he has promised to stay close and connected to UIC.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Augustine led the creation and implementation of UIC’s testing and vaccine verification program. He also launched the Forward Initiative Technology Solutions program to update UIC’s data and voice network, improve data center capacity, and scale the university’s research computing capacity.

By partnering with UIC colleges, Augustine helped establish online MBA and MPA degree programs and launched the Tech Bootcamp while also initiating the development of additional high-quality online degree programs. A strong advocate for community engagement, Augustine worked closely with OSF Healthcare to establish the Community Health Advocacy applied research program, addressing health and wellness challenges in urban communities.

Augustine significantly expanded opportunities to equip students with important entrepreneurial skills and experiences. UIC students benefited greatly from his efforts to enhance key programs for aspiring entrepreneurs, including the Blaze Venture Challenge, Spark Series Demo Day, Ignite Fellows, and the Innovation Center’s EXD. Augustine also deepened UIC’s affiliation with the Great Lakes Region National Science Foundation I-Corps Hub to better prepare students for entrepreneurial success.

Please join me in thanking TJ for his service to UIC. More information about the search process for UIC’s next vice chancellor for innovation will be communicated soon.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

