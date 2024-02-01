Announcing finalist presentations for CATE executive director

Dear colleagues,

We are pleased to announce that five finalists for the executive director of the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence at UIC will be interviewing on campus Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday, Feb. 9.

We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists and provide your feedback through an evaluation that will be sent to attendees after each presentation and meeting. All public presentations will take place in person, with an option to join virtually. The dates, times and details for each of the public presentations can be found below and also from the finalists webpage.

CVs for each finalist will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 2, and will only be accessible electronically after logging in with UIC credentials from the finalists webpage.

To join the presentations virtually, please use the Zoom links that will be available on the finalist webpage. Zoom meetings/presentations will only be accessible after logging in with UIC credentials (SSO option). For more information, view the UIC Zoom Web/Desktop SSO Login Instructions.

Finalist 1

Monday, Feb. 5

10-11 a.m.

Teaching Excellence Building

924 S. Morgan St.

Room 201

CV/Zoom for Finalist 1

Finalist 2

Tuesday, Feb. 6

10-11 a.m.

Teaching Excellence Building

924 S. Morgan St.

Room 201

CV/Zoom for Finalist 2

Finalist 3

Wednesday, Feb. 7

10-11 a.m.

Teaching Excellence Building

924 S. Morgan St.

Room 201

CV/Zoom for Finalist 3

Finalist 4

Thursday, Feb. 8

10-11 a.m.

Teaching Excellence Building

924 S. Morgan St.

Room 201

CV/Zoom for Finalist 4

Finalist 5

Friday, Feb. 9

10-11 a.m.

Teaching Excellence Building

924 S. Morgan St.

Room 201

CV/Zoom for Finalist 5

We hope you attend these important public presentations and share your valuable feedback as we move to select the next executive director of CATE at UIC. Questions can be directed to the search coordinator, Faizan Abid, fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Mike Stieff

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu