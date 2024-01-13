Announcing student free admission partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago

Dear students,

UIC is excited to announce a new partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago. Beginning Jan. 15, all undergraduate, graduate and professional UIC students will receive free admission to the Art Institute by showing your student i-card at the ticket counter. You may explore the Art Institute’s renowned global collection, enjoy amazing special exhibitions, access archival materials at the Ryerson and Burnham Libraries and attend diverse lectures and performances. The Art Institute’s website outlines hours, location and current programs. More information may also be found on the UIC Center for Student Involvement’s Flames in the City webpage. UIC’s partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago is partially made possible thanks to a gift from Robin Block in memory of Joshua Block.

Students are also invited to University Partner Fest, a day of free activities and programs at the Art Institute Saturday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The event will include information about internship and job opportunities, talks, panels and art-making activities.

Kind regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Jonathan Kinkley

kinkley@uic.edu