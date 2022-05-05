Announcing the College of Applied Health Sciences Dean Finalists Public Presentations

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs is pleased to announce that the search committee for the College of Applied Health Sciences dean has identified three outstanding finalists for the position. I have invited these candidates for stakeholder interviews and live town hall presentations later this month as outlined in the schedule below.

Specific information about each candidate, including name, CV, biography and evaluation form will be posted on the AHS dean search website two days in advance of each visit.

Please register using the individual links below for each candidate’s town hall. If you would like to submit a question for any candidate in advance of their presentation, or if you require any additional accommodations beyond the provided live-captioning services, you may also enter this information at registration. For planning purposes, we kindly request any questions or accommodations are submitted at least 24 hours in advance of the town hall when possible. Please note that candidate town halls will also be available via livestream for those unable to join in person.

Candidate A Town Hall

DATE: Tuesday, May 10

TIME: 3–4 p.m.

LOCATION: Student Center West, 2nd Floor Thompson Rooms

Register for Candidate A Town Hall

Candidate B Town Hall

DATE: Thursday, May 12

TIME: 3:30–4:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Student Center West, 2nd Floor Thompson Rooms

Register for Candidate B Town Hall

Candidate C Town Hall

DATE: Monday, May 16

TIME: 3:30–4:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Student Center West, 2nd Floor Thompson Rooms

Register for Candidate C Town Hall

I encourage you to take this opportunity to meet the finalists, and I welcome your feedback using the forms that will be available on the search website. Each candidate’s feedback evaluation will be open for 72 hours after each visit. If you have additional questions about the College of Applied Health Sciences dean search, please review the search website or contact Jennifer Rowan at jrowan@uic.edu.

Finally, I would like to sincerely thank the search committee, co-chaired by Dr. Michele Mariscalco and Dean Schumock, for their excellent work on this important campus leadership position.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Rowan

jrowan@uic.edu

Michael Wesbecher

mwesbech@uic.edu