Announcing the College of Applied Health Sciences dean search

It is my pleasure to announce that the search for the dean of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Applied Health Sciences is underway. The UIC College of Applied Health Sciences is a nationally prominent leader in cross-discipline scholarship, research and service that is creating a world in which every person can live a healthy and self-determined life.

The college pursues new knowledge that transforms health care practice through five departments (biomedical and health information sciences; disability and human development; kinesiology and nutrition; occupational therapy; and physical therapy) and its more than 30 research labs and centers, with 2,100 enrolled undergraduate, graduate and professional students. In FY21, the college reported over $13 million in sponsored program expenditures. The college boasts 10 academic programs that are ranked in the top 25 in their discipline with high graduation and retention rates, and 100% national licensing exam pass rate among nutrition, occupational therapy and physical therapy graduates. Additionally, the Assistive Technology Certificate is one of three programs in the U.S. accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, and the new Doctor of Clinical Exercise Physiology is the first such doctorate in the country.

The dean of the College of Applied Health Sciences is a member of the leadership team of the university and reports to the vice chancellor for health affairs. More information about this position is available online.

To ensure a successful search, I am seeking your participation by nominating colleagues and encouraging excellent candidates to apply. Please submit your nomination(s) and suggestions using the online form or by email to AHSDEANSEARCH@uic.edu.

Finally, I would like to thank the search committee members (listed below) and the co-chairs, Dr. Michele Mariscalco and Dean Glen Schumock, for their participation on this important committee. I am confident that, with your support, the committee will identify an outstanding set of finalists for consideration for the position.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs



Search committee for the dean of the College of Applied Health Sciences

Michele Mariscalco, MD, MHA, FAAP (Co-chair)

Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Associate Dean for Systems-Based Practice, University of Illinois College of Medicine; and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Health Science Academic Affairs, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Glen T. Schumock, PharmD, PhD, MBA, (Co-chair)

Professor and Dean, College of Pharmacy

Andy Boyd, MD

Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical and Health Information Sciences and Department of Physical Therapy, College of Applied Health Sciences; Associate Professor, Department of Medical Education, College of Medicine; Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research in Computing and Data Initiative and Chief Research Information Officer, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

Tina Chase, PT, DPT, PCS

Clinical Assistant Professor, Director of Clinical Education, College of Applied Health Sciences

Kharma Foucher, MD, PhD

Associate Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition, College of Applied Health Sciences; and Associate Director, Education and Professional Development, Center for Clinical and Translational Science

Gay L. Girolami, PT, PhD

Clinical Professor, Director of Professional Education, Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, College of Applied Health Sciences

Marjani Jones, BA

Academic Adviser, College of Applied Health Sciences

Mary T. Keehn, PT, DPT, MHPE

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Interprofessional Practice and Education, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs; Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, Office of the Dean, College of Applied Health Sciences

David Marquez, PhD

Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition, College of Applied Health Sciences

Carrie Sandahl, PhD

Professor, Department of Disability and Human Development, College of Applied Health Sciences; Director, Program on Disability Art Culture and Humanities; and Co-director, Bodies of Work: A Network of Disability Art and Culture

Jonathan Santanni, EdM

Associate Dean for Administration, College of Applied Health Sciences

Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar, PhD

Professor and Head, Department of Occupational Therapy, College of Applied Health Sciences; Affiliate Faculty, Department of Disability and Human Development and Department of Psychology

Washieka T. Torres, MA

Graduate student, College of Applied Health Sciences

Krista Varady, PhD

Professor of Nutrition, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition, College of Applied Health Sciences

Staff

Jennifer Rowan

Director, Finance and Human Resources, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

