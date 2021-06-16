Announcing the College of Nursing Dean Finalists Public Presentations

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs is pleased to announce that the search committee for the College of Nursing Dean has identified three outstanding finalists for the position. I have invited these candidates for stakeholder interviews and virtual town hall presentations in July as outlined in the schedule below.

Specific information about each candidate, including name, CV, biography and evaluation form will be posted on the Nursing Dean Search website here two days in advance of each visit.

Please register using the individual links below for each candidate town hall. If you would like to submit a question for any candidate in advance of their presentation, or if you require any additional accommodations beyond the provided live captioning services, you may also enter this information at registration. For planning purposes, we kindly request any advance questions or accommodations are submitted at least 24 hours in advance of the town hall when possible.

Candidate A Town Hall

DATE: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

TIME: 3 – 4 PM

Register Here for Candidate A Town Hall

Candidate B Town Hall

DATE: Friday, July 9, 2021

TIME: 3 – 4 PM

Register Here for Candidate B Town Hall

Candidate C Town Hall

DATE: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

TIME: 1:30 – 2:30 PM

Register here for Candidate C Town Hall

I encourage you to take this opportunity to meet the finalists, and I welcome your feedback using the forms available on the search website. Each candidate’s feedback evaluation will be open for 72 hours after each visit. If you have additional questions about the College of Nursing Dean search, please review the search website on-line here or contact Jennifer Rowan at jrowan@uic.edu

Finally, I would like to sincerely thank the search committee, co-chaired by Dr. Robin Mermelstein and Dean Mark Rosenblatt, for their excellent work on this important campus leadership position.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Rowan

jrowan@uic.edu