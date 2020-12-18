Announcing the College of Nursing Dean Search

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

It is my pleasure to announce that the search for the Dean of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing is underway. The UIC College of Nursing is among the nation’s premier nursing schools with a strong reputation for achieving excellence in education, research, clinical practice and service, while also prioritizing community involvement.

The College has consistently ranked in the top ten among all U.S. nursing schools for NIH research funding. The UIC Nursing DNP program is ranked 6th in the nation by the 2020 US News & World Report and the RN to BSN Online Degree is ranked 3rd. With six sites throughout Northern and Central Illinois (located in Chicago, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield, Quad Cities, and Urbana) the College helps its over 1,500 baccalaureate and graduate students turn science into solutions by preparing them to meet the challenges of providing high-quality care to diverse populations in a cost-effective manner. As one of UIC’s seven health sciences colleges, the College of Nursing plays an integral role among UIC’s academic health enterprise, UI Health, allowing nursing students to engage in interprofessional classroom and clinical opportunities.

The Dean of the College of Nursing is a member of the leadership team of the university and reports to the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs. More information about this position is available online here.

To ensure a successful search, I am seeking your participation by nominating colleagues and encouraging excellent candidates to apply. Please submit your nomination(s) and suggestions to NURSDEANSEARCH@uic.edu. You may also nominate an individual for this position using the on-line form available here.

Finally, I would like to thank the search committee members (listed below) and the co-chairs, Dr. Robin Mermelstein and Dean Mark Rosenblatt, for their participation on this important committee. I am confident that, with your support, the committee will identify an outstanding set of finalists for consideration for the position.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Search Committee for the Dean of the College of Nursing

Robin Mermelstein, PhD, (Co-chair)

Distinguished Professor, Liberal Arts and Sciences Psychology

Department, Director, Institute for Health Research and Policy, Co-Director, Center for Clinical and Translational Science, University of Illinois at Chicago

Mark I. Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, MBA, MHA, (Co-chair)

Executive Dean, Illinois Lions/Charles I. Young Chair, University of Illinois College of Medicine

Ulf G. Bronas, PhD, ATC, FSVM, FAHA

Associate Professor, Director, Laboratory of Vascular and Cognitive Health,

Chair, Cardiometabolic Research Interest Group, Faculty Athletic Representative, University of Illinois Chicago, College of Nursing, Department of Biobehavioral Nursing Science

Carolyn Dickens, PhD

Nurse Practitioner, Assistant Director of Advanced Practice Providers, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine, Clinical Assistant Professor of Nursing, College of Nursing

Ardith Z. Doorenbos, PhD, RN, FAAN

Nursing Collegiate Professor, Biobehavioral Nursing Science, University of Illinois Chicago, College of Nursing

Kamal Eldeirawi, PhD, RN

Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Director of Faculty Mentorship, Program, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Nurse Faculty Scholar, 2013-2016, Department of Population Health Nursing Science, UIC College of Nursing

Michael Frintner

Graduate Student Nurses Organization Representative

Gerry Gorman, RN, PhD

Clinical Professor, Department of Population Health Nursing Science, College of Nursing

Mary T. Keehn, PT, DPT, MHPE

Director, Interprofessional Education, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, Office of the Dean, College of Applied Health Sciences

Teresa J. Krassa, PhD, RN, CNE

Associate Director, Urbana Regional Campus, Certificate Program Coordinator, Teaching and Learning in Nursing and Health Sciences Certificate Program, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Biobehavioral Nursing Science, College of Nursing

Crystal L. Patil, PhD

Professor and Department Head, University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Nursing, Department of Human Development Nursing Science

Laurie Quinn, PhD, RN, FAAN, FAHA, CDCES, APN-CS

Clinical Professor, Minnich Professor and Director, Center for Sleep and Health Research Biobehavioral Nursing Science, College of Nursing

Eleanor Rivera, PhD, RN

Assistant Professor, Department of Population Health Nursing Science

Charese A. Smith, MPA

Assistant Director for Urban Health Program, College of Nursing

Karriem S. Watson, DHS, MS, MPH

Associate Executive Director-UI Health Mile Square Health Center, Associate Director Community Outreach and Engagement UI Cancer Center, Research Assistant Professor UIC School of Public Health, Community Health Sciences

Charles Yingling, DNP, FNP-BC, FAANP

Associate Dean for Practice and Community Partnerships, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Population Health Nursing Science

Staff

Jennifer Rowan

Director, Finance & Human Resources

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Rowan

jrowan@uic.edu