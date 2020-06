Announcing the Dean of the College of Education Finalists and Public Presentations

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Below are the names and CVā€™s of the three finalists for the Dean of the College of Education. We encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation.

Tuesday, June 16th:

Christopher Span

Professor and Associate Dean

Education Policy, Organization and Leadership

College of Education

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom ā€“ Details

Curriculum Vitae

Wednesday, June 17th:

Megan Bang

Professor

Learning Sciences & Psychology

School of Education and Social Policy

Northwestern University

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom ā€“ Details

Curriculum Vitae

Thursday, June 18th:

Jared Stallones

Chair and Professor

Curriculum and Instruction

College of Education

University of Kentucky

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom ā€“ Details

Curriculum Vitae

More information about this search can be found here-https://adminsearches.uic.edu/edu/finalists/.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu