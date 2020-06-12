Announcing the Dean of the College of Education Finalists and Public Presentations
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Below are the names and CV’s of the three finalists for the Dean of the College of Education. We encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation.
Tuesday, June 16th:
Christopher Span
Professor and Associate Dean
Education Policy, Organization and Leadership
College of Education
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.
Join via Zoom – Details
Curriculum Vitae
Wednesday, June 17th:
Megan Bang
Professor
Learning Sciences & Psychology
School of Education and Social Policy
Northwestern University
Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.
Join via Zoom – Details
Curriculum Vitae
Thursday, June 18th:
Jared Stallones
Chair and Professor
Curriculum and Instruction
College of Education
University of Kentucky
Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.
Join via Zoom – Details
Curriculum Vitae
More information about this search can be found here-https://adminsearches.uic.edu/edu/finalists/.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Faizan Abid
fabid2@uic.edu
Contact
Categories