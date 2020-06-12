Announcing the Dean of the College of Education Finalists and Public Presentations

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Below are the names and CV’s of the three finalists for the Dean of the College of Education. We encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation.

Tuesday, June 16th:

Christopher Span

Professor and Associate Dean

Education Policy, Organization and Leadership

College of Education

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom – Details

Curriculum Vitae

Wednesday, June 17th:

Megan Bang

Professor

Learning Sciences & Psychology

School of Education and Social Policy

Northwestern University

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom – Details

Curriculum Vitae

Thursday, June 18th:

Jared Stallones

Chair and Professor

Curriculum and Instruction

College of Education

University of Kentucky

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom – Details

Curriculum Vitae

More information about this search can be found here-https://adminsearches.uic.edu/edu/finalists/.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu