Announcing the dean of UIC Law finalists presentation schedule

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am pleased to announce that five finalists for the UIC School of Law will be interviewing on campus in the next three weeks. We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation. All public presentations will take place in person, with an option to join by Zoom as well. The dates, times and in-person locations for each of the public presentations can be found below. Zoom details will be available the day of the presentations on this webpage.

Finalist 1

Thursday, Jan. 27

12:30-1:30 p.m.

UIC School of Law – 300 S. State St.

Room: S-1210 (12th floor)

Zoom: Available here on Jan. 27

Finalist 2

Monday, Jan. 31

12:30-1:30 p.m.

UIC School of Law – 300 S. State St.

Room: S-1210 (12th floor)

Zoom: Available here on Jan. 31

Finalist 3

Thursday, Feb. 3

12:30-1:30 p.m.

UIC School of Law – 300 S. State St.

Room: S-1210 (12th floor)

Zoom: Available here on Feb. 3

Finalist 4

Tuesday, Feb. 8

12:30-1:30 p.m.

UIC School of Law – 300 S. State St.

Room: S-1210 (12th floor)

Zoom: Available here on Feb. 8

Finalist 5

Thursday, Feb. 10

12:30-1:30 p.m.

UIC School of Law – 300 S. State St.

Room: S-1210 (12th floor)

Zoom: Available here on Feb. 10

More information about this search can be found here. CVs for each finalist will be shared on this webpage no later than two days before their public presentation. CVs are only accessible electronically after logging in with UIC credentials.

I hope you attend these important public presentations and share your valuable feedback as we move to select the next leader of UIC Law.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu