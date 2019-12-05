Announcing the Finalists for the Executive Director of the Center for Teaching Excellence

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We are pleased to announce the four finalists for the position of Executive Director of the new UIC Center for Teaching Excellence. The Executive Director will be responsible for starting up and leading the new Center, which will support all members of the UIC community who have a teaching role, including faculty and teaching assistants at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels. The Executive Director will hire and then lead a full-time staff to build a highly interactive Center that utilizes the expertise already at UIC in the areas of assessment, diversity, instructional technology, etc. to support teaching and increase student success. More information about the planning for this new Center can be found here.

Each finalist will do a public presentation about their vision for the new Center. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend as we build this new Center at UIC. The presentations will all be held at the Innovation Center (1240 W. Harrison St.), at the dates and times indicated below.

Kathi Kern

Associate Provost, Teaching, Learning and Academic Innovation

Associate Professor, History

University of Kentucky

Curriculum Vitae

Public Presentation: Monday 12/9, 12 – 1 p.m.

Innovation Center, Room 1515

Hilary Schuldt

Director, Center for Advancing Teaching and Learning Through Research

Northeastern University

Curriculum Vitae

Public Presentation: Tuesday 12/10, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Innovation Center, Room 1515

Jennifer Keys

Assistant Provost, Teaching and Learning

Director, Center for Advancement of Faculty Excellence

Professor, Sociology

Curriculum Vitae

Public Presentation: Wednesday 12/11, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Innovation Center, Room 1515

Erin O’Leary

Director, Center for Education Innovation and Learning in the Sciences

Curriculum Vitae

Public Presentation: Thursday 12/12, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Innovation Center, Room 1515

I strongly encourage you to attend these public presentations, meet the finalists and provide feedback. More information about each finalist can be found at: https://adminsearches.uic.edu/edcte/

Questions can be directed to Kelcie O’Shea, kgauen3@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu