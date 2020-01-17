Announcing the Finalists for the University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We are pleased to announce the three finalists for the University Librarian and Dean of Libraries. The incoming University Librarian and Dean of Libraries will be an experienced and strategic leader who will create a vision and plan to advance the mission of the University by building on the Library’s momentum to provide innovative services to diverse users and communities.

Each finalist will hold a public presentation that focuses on the following question: How will innovations in higher education and information technologies impact the future of academic research libraries and their relationship with their constituencies within and outside of the university?

Public presentation dates, times, and locations and information for each of the three finalists can be found below.

Catherine Rudowsky

Dean of Libraries

Texas A&M University

Catherine Rudowsky’s CV

Public Presentation:

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Room 1-470, Richard J. Daley Library

Nancy Allee

Librarian, University Librarian

Library Faculty, Department of Learning Health Sciences

University of Michigan

Nancy Allee’s CV

Public Presentation:

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Room 613, Student Center East

Irene Herold

Librarian of the College

The College of Wooster

Irene Herold’s CV

Public Presentation:

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Room 1-470, Richard J. Daley Library

We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation. Public presentations will be recorded and shared with faculty and staff from all regional campuses.

Follow this link for more information about the University Library and the finalists for this position. We hope you will be able to attend these important presentations.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu