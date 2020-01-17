Announcing the Finalists for the University Librarian and Dean of Libraries
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
We are pleased to announce the three finalists for the University Librarian and Dean of Libraries. The incoming University Librarian and Dean of Libraries will be an experienced and strategic leader who will create a vision and plan to advance the mission of the University by building on the Library’s momentum to provide innovative services to diverse users and communities.
Each finalist will hold a public presentation that focuses on the following question: How will innovations in higher education and information technologies impact the future of academic research libraries and their relationship with their constituencies within and outside of the university?
Public presentation dates, times, and locations and information for each of the three finalists can be found below.
Catherine Rudowsky
Dean of Libraries
Texas A&M University
Catherine Rudowsky’s CV
Public Presentation:
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Room 1-470, Richard J. Daley Library
Nancy Allee
Librarian, University Librarian
Library Faculty, Department of Learning Health Sciences
University of Michigan
Nancy Allee’s CV
Public Presentation:
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Room 613, Student Center East
Irene Herold
Librarian of the College
The College of Wooster
Irene Herold’s CV
Public Presentation:
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Room 1-470, Richard J. Daley Library
We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation. Public presentations will be recorded and shared with faculty and staff from all regional campuses.
Follow this link for more information about the University Library and the finalists for this position. We hope you will be able to attend these important presentations.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
