Announcing the interim executive director of CATE

Dear campus community,

We write to announce that Alison Doubleday, associate professor in the UIC College of Dentistry, has agreed to serve as interim executive director of the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence beginning Sept. 9, pending approval from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Professor Doubleday has been a member of the College of Dentistry faculty since 2010 and holds an affiliate appointment in the department of anthropology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Professor Doubleday currently serves as the director of faculty development for the College of Dentistry, a position she has held since 2020.

Professor Doubleday has extensive experience in faculty professional development, including leading workshops on instructional innovation in didactic, clinical and laboratory teaching, as well as administering faculty development certificate programs on curriculum design, pedagogy, assessment and program evaluation. Professor Doubleday has won numerous awards for her own teaching prowess, including the UIC Teaching Recognition Program Award, the College of Dentistry Jon Daniel Teaching Award, the student-selected Golden Apple Teaching Award and the Excellence in Teaching Award from the American Dental Education Association. Her interdisciplinary scholarship focuses on student learning in higher education, faculty perceptions of their teaching and the design of technology-based learning environments. Since 2021, she has worked closely with CATE staff to support faculty professional development.

Professor Doubleday has agreed to serve as interim executive director until a new executive director for CATE is appointed in spring 2024, at which time she will return to her faculty position. The search for the permanent executive director will commence later this fall.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Mike Stieff

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu