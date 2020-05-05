Announcing the Interim University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

I write to announce the appointment of Dr. Karen Colley, Dean of the Graduate College, as the Interim University Librarian and Dean of Libraries, effective August 1, 2020, subject to approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. This interim appointment will allow for the continued transition in leadership following the retirement of Dean Mary Case. Dr. Colley will hold this interim role while continuing as Dean of the Graduate College until the conclusion of a national search for a permanent University Librarian and Dean of Libraries. That search will get underway this summer.

I hope you will join me in thanking Dean Case for her many years of exemplary leadership, which we will celebrate at a later date, and in supporting Dr. Colley in her new role.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu