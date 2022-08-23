Announcing the new assistant vice chancellor and director of sustainability

Dear students, faculty and staff,

After a competitive national search, we are pleased to announce that Andy Mitchell will become UIC’s next assistant vice chancellor and director of sustainability. He will assume his new role Sept. 1.

We are grateful that Andy will be able to onboard with Cindy Klein-Banai, who currently holds the position and will retire at the end of September. We also want to acknowledge and thank Cindy for all she has done for the university during her tenure. She will leave UIC knowing that she has launched UIC on the path to becoming a Carbon Neutral, Zero Waste, Net Zero Water, and Biodiverse campus and will share that rich history with Andy as he joins UIC.

Andy earned a BA in Environmental Studies from Washington University in St Louis and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. He began his career at the pioneering sustainable apparel company Patagonia. He then transitioned into the clean-energy field and has held leadership positions at start-ups, government agencies and Fortune 500 tech companies. He also served as a post-graduate fellow in the office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, where he partnered with leading organizations and universities to integrate clean-energy technology in commercial buildings.

Throughout his career, Andy has delivered long-term, complex sustainability projects for energy utilities and government clients, including universities. He is known as a consensus builder who is able to form partnerships that move initiatives forward. As the assistant vice chancellor and director of sustainability, Andy will continue to leverage and build upon his technical knowledge and consensus-building skills to advance UIC’s climate commitments and Climate Action Implementation Plan.

Please join us in officially welcoming Andy to UIC.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Dave Taeyaerts

Associate Vice Chancellor of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management & Campus Architect

